Obit – Mr. Chris Harris

Mr. Chris Harris of the Hogans Creek Community and a longtime resident of the Kempville Community died at the age of 56 at 4:34 p.m. Wednesday afternoon September 27, 2023 at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville as the result of a stroke.

Funeral services from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home were conducted Monday afternoon October 2nd at 1 p.m. with Eld. Jeff Patterson officiated. Burial followed in the Defeated Creek Memorial Gardens.

Mr. Harris was born Christopher Mattison Harris in Clarksville in Montgomery, Tennessee on December 1, 1966 and was the son of and step-son of Vernon Eugene Harris and Sandra Harris of New Johnsonville, Tennessee and the son of Brenda Faye Shemwell Harris Moreland of Hartsville.

Mr. Harris was preceded in death by a brother, Eric Randall Harris, a contractor for the United States Corps of Engineers, who died in 1988 and was also preceded in death by his father-in-law, Bruce Elden Parr who died at the age of 72 on February 18, 2017.

At the Friendship Primitive Baptist Church on May 26, 1990, he was united in marriage to Carthage native, the former Kimberly Annette Parr. The ceremony was performed by church pastor, Eld. Jeff Patterson.

Mr. Harris was a 1985 graduate of Trousdale County High School and received his Internet Technology degree from the Tennessee Technology Center in Hartsville.

He was employed at the United States Corps of Engineers Nashville Office for the past ten years.

Mr. Harris enjoyed fishing with his grandchildren, and was an avid turkey hunter and he and Kim enjoyed traveling.

He attended the Friendship Primitive Church in the Defeated Creek Community.

In addition to his wife Kim of over thirty three years are their two sons, Justin Harris and wife Kelsey of the Brush Creek Community, Seth Harris of the Hogans Creek Community; siblings, Connie Harris, Debbie Harris Presley, and Mark Harris, all of Hartsville, John Eric Harris of Camden, TN, Danielle Harris of Waverly, TN; mother-in-law, Brenda Green Parr of the Turkey Creek Community; sister-in-law, Heather Parr Kenyon and daughter Emily of Gordonsville; four grandchildren, Ares, AnnaLee, Cecilia, and Kyra.

