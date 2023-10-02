Obit – Mr. Jimmy Craighead

Mr. Jimmy Craighead age 57 of the Kempville Community was pronounced deceased at 11:48 a.m. Friday morning September 29, 2023 at the TriStar Centennial Medical Center in Nashville. He had suffered a heart attack on Tuesday while at work in Lafayette.

Pastor Lanny Thomas and Edward L. Anderson officiate dthe 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon October 3rd funeral services from the Hackett Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Rick West will deliver the eulogy. Burial followed in the Craighead family lot at the Gene Butler Cemetery in the Brooks Bend Community of Jackson County.

The eldest of two sons of the late Webb Allen Craighead who died March 5, 2010 at the age of 64 and Patsy Joan Dixon Craighead who died January 23, 2021 at the age of 73, he was born Jimmy Allen Craighead in Carthage on June 6,,1966.

He was united in marriage to Defeated Creek Community native, the former Tammy Kay Anderson, in Gatlinburg on November 1, 1991.

Mr. Craighead was a member of the class of 1984 at Smith County High School where he majored in agriculture, a subject he participated in all four years.

He was also an outstanding basketball player and his junior years was awarded an honor for making more rebounds than anyone playing on the Owls team. He was a member of the Pep Club and the “C” club all four years.

He made a varsity visit his junior and senior years because of his basketball playing ability and attended the State F.F.A. Convention as a delegate his senior year.

As a child the Craighead family attended the former Ensor’s Chapel United Methodist Church and Mr. Craighead was saved at the Kempville Chapel Old Time Methodist Church.

Mr. Craighead was employed as a truck driver for the Macon-Trousdale Co-op in Lafayette for the past thirteen years.

Surviving in addition to his wife Tammy, of almost thirty two years, are their two sons, Josh Holland and fiancée Rebecca Abbott of Lafayette, Jordan Craighead and wife Johnna West Craighead, Jace Craighead all of the Kempville Community; brother, Jeff Craighead and wife Tonya Stuckey Craighead also of the Kempville Community; a grandson to be born in April, Jett Craighead.

