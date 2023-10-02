Obit – Mr. Matt Henry

Mr. Matt Henry of the Dixon Springs Community was pronounced deceased at 10:03 a.m. Saturday morning September 30, 2023 the Riverview Regional Medical Center E. R. in Carthage after becoming gravely ill at his Dixon Springs Circle home suffering from a battle with cancer.

His funeral services are scheduled to be conducted on Friday afternoon October 6th at 1 p.m. from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Bro. Gary Wilson, pastor of the Lebanon Church of the Nazarene, will officiate the service.

The Henry family will receive friends at Sanderson in Carthage on Friday afternoon October 6th from 11 a.m. until the services at 1 p.m.

There will be a military chapel services by the American Legion Post # 57 of Carthage.

Born Matthew Carl Henry in Norfolk, Virginia on January 21, 1976, he was the son of Phillip Charles Henry and Brenda Rebecca Manoso Henry of the Dixon Springs Community.

Mr. Henry was a 1994 graduate of Smith County High School where he majored in agriculture, was a member of the French Club and was a member of Students Against Drunk Driving.

He also received a vocational degree in electronics.

He was united in marriage at Lanes Bend in Cookeville to the former Melissa Lee Fracker on April 24, 2021.

A kind hearted gentleman, he enjoyed the outdoors and hunting.

Mr. Henry was of the Baptist faith.

He honorably served our country in the Persian Gulf War and was inducted on June 4, 1994 and was honorably discharged at the John Rogers, South Carolina naval station with the rank of Seaman 1st class on November 5, 1998.

His total sea service was one month and fifteen days and for his service he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal.

Surviving in addition to his wife Melissa and parents are three children, Samantha Henry Wills and husband Jay of the Rome Community, Austin and Tyler Hall both of Cookeville; sister, Kristen Henry and friend Lorenzo Carter of Lebanon; granddaughter which is due any day, Isabelle Nichole Wills

The family requests instead of flowers make donations to assist with the funeral expenses.

