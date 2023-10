Margaret T. Shoemake Rigsby, age 77, of Spring City, TN, passed away on Thursday, September 28, 2023.

She is preceded by her parents: Charlie and Thula Bush Shoemake; children: Kenneth Wayne Rigsby, Larry Carrol Rigsby; siblings: Melba Faye Brown, Charles Larry Shoemake.

A graveside service was held on Thursday, October 5, 2023 at 1 p.m. in the Dickens Cemetery in Chestnut Mound, TN.

BASS of GORDONSVILLE