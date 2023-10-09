Obit – Mr. Charlie Hewitt

Mr. Charlie Hewitt age 81 of Hartsville was pronounced dead on arrival at 4:07 p.m. Sunday afternoon October 1, 2023 at the Trousdale Medical Center in Hartsville after becoming gravely ill at his River Front Estates Lane home.

Funeral services were conducted on Friday morning October 6th at 11 a.m. from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Pastor T. J. Hewitt officiated and burial was near his parents and three brothers in section four at the Defeated Creek Memorial Gardens.

Military chapel services were conducted by the American Legion Post # 57 of Carthage.

Mr. Hewitt was the eldest of four sons born to the late Sammy Prentice Hewitt Sr. who died September 1, 1997 at the age of 77 and Claures Christine Waller Hewitt who died March 4, 2002 also at the age of 77 and was born Walter Charles Hewitt in the Reece Hollow in the Buffalo Community on May 28, 1942.

All three of his brothers preceded him in death. Sammie Prentice Hewitt Jr. who died as the result of a homicide in Baltimore, Maryland on December 30, 1978 at the age of 34, David Hewitt who died May 30, 2018 at the age of 71 and Garlon Dotson Hewitt who died June 17, 2023 at the age of 70.

In Baltimore, Maryland on June 30, 1973, he was united in marriage to Wythville, Virginia native, the former Alice Karen Waller.

Mr. Hewitt was a 1960 graduate of Kenwood High School in Essex Maryland.

Following retirement in 1996 from the C S X Railroad as a brakeman, where he was employed for twenty years, they relocated to their riverside home in Hartsville in 1997.

Mr. Hewitt was a Vietnam Veteran and was honorably discharged with the rank of Specialist 5th Class at Vint Hill Farms Station in Warrenton, Virginia on March 1, 1965.

He was inducted into the United States Army at Dundalk, Maryland on March 15, 1962 and his total service to our country was two years, eleven months and twenty eight days.

Of that period of service he was stationed in Korea for one year and six days where he was a teletype message interceptor and a radio operator.

For his meritorious service he was awarded medals as an M-16 rifle expert and a Carbine expert and also was awarded the Army Good Conduct Medal.

Mr. Hewitt was a non-denominational Christian.

He was also a member of the V. F. W. (Veterans of Foreign Wars) # 4842 in Hartsville.

Surviving in addition to his wife Karen of just over fifty years are the three children, Christine Hewitt McMillion and husband Eric of Williamsburg, Virginia, Shana Hewitt Trent and husband Terry Trent II of Bowling Green, Kentucky, Billy Walker of Baltimore, Maryland; eight grandchildren.

