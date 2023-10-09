Obit – Mr. James Erwin Fischbach

Mr. James Erwin Fischbach, husband of Wanda Gibbs Graves, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, October 1, 2023.

Mr. Fischbach was born December 20, 1949 in Ventura, CA, a son of the late Richard Alvin Fischbach and Willie Ruth Blevins Fischbach. He was a beach kid and only came home when the streetlights came on. He was a member of the Swim Team at Buena High School in Ventura, CA. He served his country during the Vietnam Conflict in the United States Air Force from 1968-1972 when he was honorably discharged. He then began a career with Grumman until 1989 then began working for various companies. His final career was with Lowes. Mr. Fischbach has been retired for the last ten years. He was a lifetime member of the Vietnam Veterans of America. He also volunteered at the VA in Chattanooga for several years. He enjoyed his family, friends, and NASCAR.

Mr. Fischbach married Wanda Gibbs Graves on September 30, 2016.

Mr. Fischbach is survived by Wife; Wanda Gibbs Graves of Carthage, TN. Children; Victoria (Chris Lewis) Linnea of Lebanon, TN, Andrea (AJ) Smithson of Lebanon, TN, and Erik Fischbach of California. Brother; Donald Richard (Linda) Fischbach of Fresno, CA. Grandchildren; Katherine Johns, Samuel Johns, Conner Smithson, Kaitlynn Fischbach, and Scarlette Fischbach. Sisters-in-Law; Debbie (Chip) Hailey and Donna Gibbs. Beloved Pet; Nekko.

Memorial Services for Mr. Fischbach were conducted at 3:30PM Sunday, October 8, 2023, at the Rome Baptist Church.

