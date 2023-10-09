Obit – Mrs. Becky Reynolds

Mrs. Becky Reynolds of South Carthage died peacefully at 7:38 a.m. Tuesday morning October 4, 2023 at the Quality Center for Rehabilitation and Healing in Lebanon with her son at her bedside. She was admitted there Monday October 3rd suffering from a long battle with lung cancer. Mrs. Reynolds was 62.

Mrs. Reynolds was at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home and will be cremated at the Cumberland Family Services in Algood. Her cremains will be buried with her infant son at the Oakley Cemetery on Highland Mountain Road in Overton County.

She was born Becky Lou Handy in Carthage on August 15, 1961 and was one of eight children, three daughters and five sons, of the late Walter Handy who died March 1, 2001 at the age of 66 and Bertha Louise Honeycutt Handy who died February 5, 2003 at the age of 63.

Her husband, Dekalb County native, Jimmy Lee “Bo” Reynolds, to whom she was married June 23, 1990, preceded her in death at the age of 66 on October 4, 2020 and additionally they lost an infant son, David Allen, who died at the age of 10 months on August 2, 1994.

Additionally she had three brothers who preceded her in death; James Edward Handy who died at birth on January 27, 1957, Donnie Lee Handy who died September 22, 2011 at the age of 53, Jim Handy who died May 5, 2013 at the age of 46.

Mrs. Reynolds worked as an employee of the former Welsh Company in Gordonsville and retired as a waitress in the hospitality industry.

She was a non-denominational Christian and as a child her family attended the former Bowlings Branch Church of God at Lancaster Hill.

Surviving in addition to her son, Jimmy Reynolds Jr. of South Carthage, are two sisters, Kay Handy of the Clarkrange Community, Joyce Handy Cox of Lafayette; two brothers, Bill Handy and wife Lisa of Cookeville, Ray Handy and wife Rosie of Lebanon.

