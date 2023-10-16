Obit – Mr. G.W. Morphis

Mr. G. W. Morphis age 78 of the Sullivan Bend Community was pronounced dead on arrival at 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon October 7, 2023 at the age of 78 following a work related accident in Carthage.

Funeral services for Mr. Morphis were conducted on Wednesday morning October 11th at 11 a.m. from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. His pastor, Bro. Chris Reagan, officiated and burial followed in the Mount Zion Cemetery in the Sullivan Bend Community.

Masonic chapel service by Carthage Benevolent Lodge # 14 F & AM were conducted at 7 p.m. Tuesday evening October 10th.

Mr. Morphis was one of five children, two daughters and three sons and was born Garland Wayne Morphis in Nashville on January 18, 1945 and was the son of the late Garland Jack Morphis who died February 20, 1993 at the age of 70 and Elizabeth Stanton Morphis who died December 3, 2010 at the age of 85.

He was preceded in death by an infant sister, Tammy Lynn Morphis who died at the age of 6 days old on April 8, 1958. A sister, Patricia Ann Richardson and a brother Tommy Morphis also preceded him in death.

He attended Maplewood High School in Nashville.

At the Trousdale County Courthouse in Hartsville on August 9, 1969, Mr. Morphis was united in marriage to Davidson County native, the former Vickie Lane Reagan. Then Trousdale County Judge, Ethridge Johnson (E.J.) Parker officiated the ceremony.

Mr. Morphis retired as a welder for the Peterbilt Company in Madison in 2007 with a total of thirty seven years of loyal service.

Mr. Morphis attended the Mount Zion United Methodist Church in the Sullivan Bend Community.

He was a member of the Carthage Benevolent Lodge # 14 Free & Accepted Masons. He received his Entered Apprentice Degree on June 3, 1980, was passed to the Degree of Fellowcraft Mason on July 22, 1980 and was raised to the Sublime Degree of Master Mason on September 2, 1980.

Surviving in addition to his wife Vickie of over fifty four years are their two sons, Tony Morphis and Toby Morphis both of the Sullivan Bend Community; brother, Malcolm Morphis and wife Annie of Springfield.

The family requests memorials to the Mount Zion Cemetery mowing fund.

