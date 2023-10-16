Obit – Mr. Larry Chambers

Mr. Larry Chambers of Smyrna, and a South Carthage native, was pronounced deceased shortly after arrival at the TriStar StoneCrest Medical Center in Smyrna at 3:27 p.m. Tuesday afternoon October 10, 2023 after collapsing at his dialysis treatment. Mr. Chambers was 85.

Funeral services from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home were conducted on Friday afternoon October 13th at 1 p.m. with his Pastor, Dr. Benny Woods officiating. Burial followed in the Rose family plot in the East Section at the Dixon Springs Cemetery.

Born William Larry Chambers on August 29, 1938, he was one of five children, four daughters and a son, of the late Clarence Sidney “Sook” Chambers who died of a heart attack at the age of 51 on May 6, 1953 and Mary Dayton Rose Chambers who died at the age of 91 on July 27, 1995.

All four of his sisters preceded him in death, Betty Jo Chambers Beechboard died February 25, 2013 at the age of 79, Carolyn (Cat) Chambers Doringo of Alliance, Ohio died July 15, 1996, Dorothy Anne (Dot) Chambers Tisdale of Canton, Ohio died May 28, 1978 at the age of 50, and Doris Elizabeth Chambers Sircy who died April 14, 2021 at the age of 91.

Mr. Chambers was a 1956 graduate of Smith County High School where he majored in music and was a member of the Smith County High School marching band, a member of the camera, safety and Spanish clubs and was in the junior play cast and was a member of the Beta Club his senior year.

Following graduation at S. C. H. S. he attended Falls Business College in Nashville in 56 & 57 where he received a degree in business.

Following graduation from Falls he began employment in 1957 with the Peterson Machine Company in Nashville as their parts manager, a position he held for forty five years before his retirement on May 31, 2002.

At the Radnor Church of the Nazarene on Nolensville Road in Nashville on August 30, 1968, Mr. Chambers was united in marriage to Acmar, Alabama native, the former Billie Yvonne Chapman.

A lover of animals, especially his dogs, he possessed a large collection of all types of radios; tube type, transistor, and battery operated.

He also was a supporter of the Vanderbilt football and baseball programs and won the Pee Wee’s Classic Bowling Tournament in 1969 with a prize of $2,000.00 for his bowling skills.

Mr. and Mrs. Chambers were members of the Life Point Baptist Church in Smyrna.

Mr. Chambers’ only immediate survivor is his wife Yvonne, of over fifty five years. There are nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews surviving.

