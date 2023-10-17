Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 10/19/23

STATE OF TENNESSEE PROBATE COURT OF SMITH COUNTY AT CARTHAGE NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Bobby Gene Glidwell, Sr. Case#80CH1-2023-PR-2745 Notice is hereby given that on the 13th day of October, 2023, Letters of Testamentary in respect to the estate of Bobby Gene Glidwell, Sr., Deceased, who died on the 13th day of September, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 13th day of October, 2023. Signed Cynthia LeeAnn Glidwell, Personal Representative Jamie D. Winkler, Attorney Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master 10-19-2t

STATE OF TENNESSEE PROBATE COURT OF SMITH COUNTY AT CARTHAGE NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Peggy Lou Hewitt Love Case#80CH1-2023-PR-2742 Notice is hereby given that on the 2nd day of October, 2023, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Peggy Lou Hewitt Love, Deceased, who died on the 2nd day of September, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 2nd day of October, 2023. Signed Teresa Sircy Ofman, Personal Representative Jamie D. Winkler, Attorney Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master 10-12-2t

STATE OF TENNESSEE PROBATE COURT OF SMITH COUNTY AT CARTHAGE NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Albert Burr McCall Case#80CH1-2023-PR-2737 Notice is hereby given that on the 3rd day of October, 2023, Letters of Testamentary in respect to the estate of Albert Burr McCall, Deceased, who died on the 13th day of September, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 3rd day of October, 2023. Signed Albert Burr McCall II, Co-Personal Representative Menda Elizabeth McCall Holmes, Co-Personal Representative David G. Thompson, Attorney Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master 10-12-2t

STATE OF TENNESSEE PROBATE COURT OF SMITH COUNTY AT CARTHAGE NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Gordon Neal Woodard Case#80CH1-2023-PR-2746 Notice is hereby given that on the 13th day of October, 2023, Letters of Testamentary in respect to the estate of Gordon Neal Woodard, Deceased, who died on the 26th day of September, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 13th day of October, 2023. Signed James Stacy Woodard, Personal Representative Jamie D. Winkler, Attorney Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master 10-19-2t

NOTICE TO FURNISHERS OF LABOR AND MATERIALS TO: Vulcan Construction Materials, LLC PROJECT NO.: R3BVAR-M3-008 CONTRACT NO.: CNV339 COUNTY: Smith The Tennessee Department of Transportation is about to make final settlement with the contractor for construction of the above numbered project. All persons wishing to file claims pursuant to Section 54-5- 122, T.C.A. must file same with the Director of Construction, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Suite 700 James K. Polk Bldg., Nashville, Tennessee 37243-0326, on or before 12/1/2023.

NOTICE TO FURNISHERS OF LABOR AND MATERIALS TO: LU, Inc. PROJECT NO.: R3BVAR-M3-014CONTRACT NO.: CNW119 COUNTY: Smith The Tennessee Department of Transportation is about to make final settlement with the contractor for construction of the above numbered project. All persons wishing to file claims pursuant t o Section 54-5- 122, T.C.A. must file same with the Director of Construction, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Suite 700 James K. Polk Bldg., Nashville, Tennessee 37243-0326, on or before 12/1/2023.

Request for Qualifi cations Contractor Services Smith County (TN) Board of Education is requesting a statement of qualifi cations from general contractor’s services for the construction of 2 Wellness Centers forthe Smith County School District. The Request for Qualifi cation (RFQ) package can be obtained on the Smith County Board of Education website home page smithcoedu.net or use the direct link: https://drive.google.com/fi le/d/1MvpX9FpIAfi eLQcwiviOeBCxlP3yUcRk/view?usp=sharing. The submittal shall be clearly labeled Smith County Board of Education Request for Qualifi cations for Commercial Contractor Services for Smith County School District Wellness Centers, and be delivered to Smith County Board of Education, 126 SCMS Lane, Carthage, TN 37030. No emails will be accepted. The Request for Qualifi cations (RFQ) must be received by 12:00 P.M. on November 7, 2023.

I, Jesse Silcox, have this 2011 Toyota Camry LE with this VIN#4T4BF3EKXBR143859 in my possession. If you have information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-486-8299.

PUBLIC NOTICE The Town of South Carthage will conduct a public hearing on November 2, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. The purpose of this hearing is to solicit comments from the public on the passage of the following Ordinances: The hearing will be held in the Hughes Building on South Main Street. Following the public hearing the Town of South Carthage Board of Mayor and Aldermen will meet in regular session to consider Ordinance # 23-433 on fi nal reading. All interested citizens are encouraged to attend. Joey Nixon – Mayor 1. Ordinance # 23-433 Calling for a Referendum on the Proposition to Increase the Local Option Sales Tax Rate

PUBLIC NOTICE The South Carthage Municipal Planning Commission will have a special called meeting on Monday, October 30, 2023 at the William Ernest Hughes building for the purpose of reviewing several items. The special called meeting will begin immediately following the Board of Zoning Appeals meeting. The purpose of the meeting is to consider a fi nal site plan for a multi-family residential structure for property located at 59 Cookeville Highway (further described as Map 054P, Group A, Parcel 011.00). The agenda is available by request at the South Carthage City Hall. All citizens are invited to attend. Any questions or comments can be addressed to South Carthage Planner Tommy Lee by phone: 931-979-2170 or email: [email protected] Kenneth Nixon, Chairman South Carthage Board of Zoning Appeals

PUBLIC NOTICE The South Carthage Board of Zoning Appeals will have a public hearing scheduled for Monday, October 30, 2023 at the William Ernest Hughes building for the purpose of receiving public comment regarding the following request: The public hearing will begin at 5:00 P.M. All citizens are invited to attend. Any questions or comments can be addressed to South Carthage Planner Tommy Lee by phone: 931-979-2170 or email: [email protected] Kenneth Nixon, Chairman South Carthage Board of Zoning Appeals A special exception for a multi-family residential structure in a C-2 (Highway Commercial) zoning district for property located at 59 Cookeville Highway (further described as Map 054P, Group A, Parcel 011.00). (Ricky Dixon Request).