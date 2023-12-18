Obit – Bro. Jimmy Gregory

A well-known and highly respected retired Southern Baptist Pastor, Bro. Jimmy Gregory age 74 of the Brush Creek Community, was pronounced deceased at 9:08 a.m. Sunday morning December 10, 2023 at the TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville with his family at his bedside. He was airlifted there by Air Evac after suffering a debilitating stroke at his Dry Fork Road home on Wednesday November 29th.

His pastoral brethren, Bro. Tim Nesbitt and Bro. Wayne Malone, officiated at the 11 a.m. Thursday morning December 14th funeral services from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. His longtime friend, David Haynes, delivered the eulogy. Following the services burial was beside his wife, Joyce, in the Garden of Gethsemane at the Smith County Memorial Gardens.

He was one of seven children, four sons and three daughters, and was born Jimmy Hilton Gregory at family home in the Rome Community and was delivered by the late Rome Community physician, Dr. J. E. Fisher.

Both parents preceded Bro. Gregory in death, his father Jack Gregory died on April 27, 1992 at the age of 76 and his mother, Annie Lorene Bennett Gregory died on July 3, 2012 at the age of 94.

Three of his brothers also preceded him in death, Jack Edward “Eddie” Gregory died July 25, 1970 at the age of 28, Roger Glenn Gregory died June 17, 2018 at the age of 64, Robert Fisher “Bobby” Gregory died October 26, 2019 at the age of 76.

Bro. Gregory was a member of the 1967 class of Smith County High School and received his General Education Degree.

He was united in marriage on May 4, 1968 to Lebanon native the former Joyce Annette Jones. The ceremony was held at the Rome Baptist Church with then pastor, Bro. Alton Garrod presiding.

Bro. Gregory’s secular employment including working in management at both the Lebanon and Carthage plants for the Lux Time Division of Robertshaw Industries.

He began his pastoring career at the Lancaster Baptist Church in the Lancaster Community.

At the Peyton Creek Baptist Church in the Monoville Community, the late Edward Massey was chairman of the pulpit committee and recommended to the congregation that Jimmy Gregory be hired to fill the pulpit position. The late Russell Nixon made the motion and Wayne Lankford second and Bro. Jimmy was hired. He served as the church pastor from October 22, 2002 until retiring from the pastorate on July 30, 2023.

Although retired from pastoring a church, he conducted many funeral services each month.

Surviving are his two sons, Edward Gregory and wife Shelia of the Brush Creek Community, Glenn Gregory and wife Lea of the Hickman Community; three sisters, Kathlene Gregory Mofield of the Rock City Community, Linda Gregory Hunt of Lebanon, Nancy Gregory Wilkerson of Carthage; three grandchildren, Josh Gregory and wife Tiffany of Dixon Springs, Shaina Gregory Setzer and husband Ira of the Defeated Creek Community, Austin Gregory of the Hickman Community; six great-grandchildren, Mia, Carlee, Brycen and Marcus Gregory, Scarlett and Cassie Setzer; two sisters-in-law, Sue Ann Gregory and Becky Gregory of the Rome Community.

The Gregory family has requested memorials to the Peyton Creek Baptist Church.

