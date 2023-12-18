Obit – Mrs. Carolyn Payne Holleman

Mrs. Carolyn Payne Holleman age 76 of Hendersonville was pronounced deceased at 12:38 a.m. Monday morning December 11, 2023 by Alive Hospice of Nashville. Her family was at her bedside.

A graveside service and interment were conducted on Tuesday morning December 12th at 11:00 a.m. at the Holleman Family Cemetery in Kempville with Eld. Michael Nesbitt officiating.

Born Carolyn Ann Payne in Washington, in the District of Columbia, D.C. on June 19, 1947 she was the daughter of the late Howard Clayton Payne and Ethel Vivian Payne.

She was a graduate of the Osborne High School in Virginia and had worked for over 30 years as a real estate investor.

On May 16, 1989 she was united in marriage to Smith County native Bobby Jerald Holleman. They were preceded in death by a great-granddaughter, Lily Spain.

Surviving in addition to her husband are three children, Amanda Meade & spouse Radhika Piramal of London, England, Erica Kay Fuller of Hendersonville, Terri L. Hall of Franklin; siblings, Benny Payne, Jacky Payne, and Irene Payne; 4 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren.

The family requests memorials to the Jordan Hackett Foundation.

SANDERSON of KEMPVILLE