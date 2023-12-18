Obit – Mrs. Marcia Gregory Tisdale

Mrs. Marcia Gregory Tisdale of the Elmwood Community was admitted to Riverview Regional Medical Center E. R. in Carthage at 10:08 p.m. Sunday evening December 10, 2023 where the 67 year old Mrs. Tisdale was pronounced deceased at 10:19 p.m.

Mrs. Tisdale’s pastor, Eld. Dave Silcox and family friend Eld. Stephen Farley Brooks, officiated at the 1 p.m. Wednesday afternoon December 13, 2023 funeral services from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Burial followed beside her parents in the Garden of Everlasting Life at the Smith County Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. Tisdale was one of three children, two daughters and a son, of Dixon Springs native, the late Larry Taylor “Buster” Gregory who died at the age of 71 on November 30, 2006 and Elmwood Community native, the late Helen Joann Gibbs Gregory who died at the age of 84 on November 3, 2021 and was born Marcia Gregory in Carthage on July 18, 1956.

Mrs. Tisdale was a member of the 1974 graduating class at Smith County High School where she majored in home economics. She was a member of the Future Homemakers of America her first three years of high school and her sophomore years was the song leader in that class. She participated in the band fall festival and spring Festival her first three years and participated in the school chorus her sophomore and junior years.

At the South Carthage Missionary Baptist Church on June 15, 1973, she was united in marriage to Timothy Allen “Tim” Tisdale. The ceremony was performed by the late Eld. Phocian Gibbs.

Mrs. Tisdale was saved in 1981 during a revival and was baptized on August 9, 1981 into the full fellowship of the South Carthage Missionary Baptist Church where she remained a faithful member until her untimely death.

For seventeen years she was an office employee for Dr. Ross Averitt’s eye care center in Lebanon and following his retirement she was employed as the secretary for the Natural Resources and Conservation Service with the United States Department of Agriculture at the South Carthage office.

She had always been a devoted wife, Mother and grandmother to her family and was born into a close knit Gregory and Gibbs family.

Surviving in addition to her husband Tim of just over fifty years are their three children, Shawna Tisdale and companion Clint Whitmore of Smyrna, Chris Tisdale and wife Krista of the Rome Community, Greg Tisdale and wife Tiffany of the Elmwood Community; sister, Jennifer Gregory Wright and husband Keith also of the Elmwood Community; brother, Larry Gregory Jr. and wife Susanne of Salisbury Maryland; four grandchildren, Graceland, Haylen, and Kayden Bray, Brayllen Pritchett.

The Tisdale family has requested memorials to Marcia’s beloved South Carthage Missionary Baptist Church Building Fund.

