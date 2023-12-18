Obit – Mrs. Sue Dickerson

A South Carthage homemaker, Mrs. Sue Dickerson, was pronounced deceased at 11:38 a.m. Monday morning December 11, 2023 at the Riverview Regional Medical Center E.R. after being discovered unresponsive at the family’s Shenandoah Circle home at Riverpointe. Mrs. Dickerson was 87.

Funeral services from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home were conducted on Friday morning December 15th at 11 a.m. with her pastor, Eld. Junior Dickerson officiating. Burial followed in the Dickerson family lot at the Sanderson Cemetery in the Pleasant Shade Community.

Mrs. Dickerson was one of six children, five sons and the only daughter of the late Wilton Carl Sircy who died May 8, 1979 at the age of 76 and Nora Bell Dixon Sircy who died September 12, 1987 at the age of 83 and was born Thealia Sue Sircy on the family farm in the Gladdice Community of Jackson County September 10, 1936.

Four of her five brothers preceded her in death, Aaron Gunlin Sircy who died at the age of three years on April 10, 1931, Lellon Richard Sircy who died at the age of 58 on October 22, 1988, Jerry Lillard Sircy who died at the age of 38 on January 18, 1984 and J. D. Sircy who died at the age of 73 on May 20, 2005.

On May 4, 1954 in Corinth, Mississippi, Mrs. Dickerson was united in marriage to Pleasant Shade Community native Donald Wayne Dickerson.

Mrs. Dickerson was also preceded in death by a son-in-law, Steve Hammontree, who died on February 28, 2023 at the age of 61.

She attended the Jackson County Central High School.

Mrs. Dickerson was a member of the Plunketts Creek Missionary Baptist Church in the Rock City Community.

Surviving in addition to her husband Wayne of over sixty nine years are their two daughters, Donna Dickerson Hammontree of Maryville, Gail Dickerson Bush and husband Tony of Lebanon; special family like her grandchildren, Eric and Emily Allen and their parents, Kristi Grisham Allen and husband John Allen of Old Hickory; brother, Mack Sircy and wife Anna of Hartsville.

The Dickerson family requests memorials to the Plunketts Creek Missionary Baptist Church.

