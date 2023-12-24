Obit – Mrs. Maxine Wood Lewis

Mrs. Maxine Wood Lewis, age 90, of Hendersonville, TN, passed away on Monday, December 18, 2023.

Mrs. Lewis was born March 22, 1933 in Brotherton, TN, a daughter of the late Jesse Ellis Wood and Sarah Bell Brewer Wood. She married James Meryl Lewis, Sr on June 16, 1951 and he preceded her in death on July 16, 2004. Mrs. Lewis was also preceded in death by Siblings; Rev. Orlie J. Wood, Ernest Wood, Edgar Wood, Oscar Wood, Aubrey Wood, Grady Wood, Ada Randolph, Ova Dell Killough, and Lillie Mae Boswell. Mrs. Lewis had worked at Texas Boot in Carthage, TN. She was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church, Hendersonville.

Mrs. Lewis is survived by Son; James M. (Kathy) Lewis, Jr, of South Haven, MS. Daughter; Teresa “Teri” (Robert) Hawn of Hendersonville, TN. Four grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Lewis were conducted from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 11AM with James Lewis, Jr. officiating. Interment followed at Smith Chapel Cemetery in Sparta, TN.

The family requests memorials be made to Gideons International.

