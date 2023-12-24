Obit – Mrs. Teresa Pipes

Mrs. Teresa Pipes, a homemaker and professional baker of the Elmwood Community, was pronounced deceased shortly after arrival at the age of 71 at 2:58 p.m. Sunday afternoon December 17, 2023 at the Riverview Regional Medical Center E.R. in Carthage after becoming gravely ill at the Pipes family’s Cookeville Highway home.

Mrs. Pipes is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her funeral services were conducted on Tuesday afternoon December 19th at 1 p.m. Her son, Bryan Pipes delivered the eulogy and burial followed in the Pipes Family lot at the Dickens Cemetery in the Maggart Community.

Mrs. Pipes was the only child of the late James Nelson Grisham who die February 8, 1966 and Jimmie Albert Huff Grisham who died May 31, 1988 at the age of 64 and was born Teresa Ann Grisham in Nashville on September 28, 1952.

She was a 1970 graduate of Maplewood High School in Nashville.

In Donelson on May 20, 1971, she was united in marriage to Claud Douglas Pipes.

She owned and operated Cakes by Teresa in the Pipes Elmwood Community home and during her forty plus years of baking created thousands of cake and confectionary designs.

Mrs. Pipes was saved as a teenager at the former Dillards Creek Missionary Baptist Church.

She spent most of her summers, growing up at her grandparents, Jesse and Dorcas Brown Huff’s farm and Huff’s Grocery, in the Dillards Creek Community.

Surviving in addition to her husband Doug, of over almost fifty three years, are their three children, Bryan Pipes of Lebanon, Jimmy Pipes and Tonya Pipes both of the Elmwood Community; three grandchildren, Cody Jesse Pipes and wife Danielle of the Tuckers Cross Roads Community and their children, Wesley and Avery, Coen Pipes and Spencer Pipes both of the Brush Creek Community, Payten Gibbs of Cookeville and Carson Gibbs of the Elmwood Community.

The Pipes family has requested memorials to either the St. Jude Childrens Hospital or the Shriners Burn Center.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE