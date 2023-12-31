Obit – John Larry Dudney

John Larry Dudney age 77, passed away peacefully early Wednesday morning, December 27, 2023, at Smith County Health and Rehabilitation Center in Carthage, TN.

He was born in Carthage, TN, on February 9, 1946. He was the son of the late Robert Lee Dudney and the late Louise Upchurch Dudney. He was a member of the Class of 1964 of Carthage High School, Carthage, TN.

After graduating from high school, Mr. Dudney received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Biology from Tennessee Technological University, in Cookeville, TN.

On July 17, 1976, Mr. Dudney married Kathy Spivey Dudney, and they were happily married for over 47 years.

Mr. Dudney was a farmer and a businessman. He was a former member of the Carthage Church of Christ in Carthage, TN, and a current member of the Free State Church of Christ in Gainesboro, TN.

He is survived by his wife: Kathy Spivey Dudney; son: Travis (Amy Manning) Dudney of Gordonsville, TN; sister-in-law, Retta Loftis Dudney of Cookeville, TN; grandchildren: Will Manning Dudney and Anna Kate Dudney both of Gordonsville, TN.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, David Dudney of Cookeville, TN.

The family has chosen cremation with a graveside service to be held on the family farm at 2740 Free State Road Gainesboro, TN, at a later date which has yet to be determined at this time.

Brother Chris Ramsey will be officiating.

Memorials may be given on behalf of Mr. Dudney to the Free State Church of Christ or the charity of the donor’s choice by contacting the Anderson Upper Cumberland Funeral Home business office at 931-268-1550.

Anderson Upper Cumberland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.