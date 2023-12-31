Obit – Mr. Jerry Lynn Martin

Mr. Jerry Lynn Martin, age 61, of the Popes Hill Community of Smith Co TN, passed away peacefully, on December 22, 2023, at his home from cancer with his family by his side.

Jerry was born October 4, 1962, a son of the late William Dawson Martin SR. and the late Birdie Lee Warren Martin. He was a graduate of Gordonsville High School. He married Velma Beth Bates on July 7, 2007. He worked at Bonnell for several years and had worked at Graphic Packaging for the last eighteen years. He loved hunting, fishing, gardening and most of all his family who he loved spending time with.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 16 years Beth Bates Martin of the Popes Hill Community, Carthage, TN: three children: Savana Martin of Lebanon, TN, Justin (Autumn) Martin of Mt. Juliet, TN, and Adam (Rebecca) Martin of Lebanon, TN; two stepchildren: Quinton (Monica) Bates of Knoxville, TN and Joshua Evitts of Lebanon, TN; four grandchildren; Blakelyn Wright, Asher Martin, McKenzie Martin and Mia Rose Martin; five step-grandchildren: Beckham Bates, Brenna Bates, Audrey Bates, Kaylee Bates and Madilyn Evitts: one brother; Junior (Jackie) Martin of Gordonsville, TN and step-mother: Lois Martin and her family. Numerous uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, and several cousins.

Jerry was at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes where funeral services were conducted Wednesday December 27, 2023 at 2PM with Bro Ricky Hall officiating. Interment followed in the Smith County Memorial Gardens in Carthage, TN.

BASS of GORDONSVILLE