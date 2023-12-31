Obit – Mrs. Isabella Dawson Smith

Mrs. Isabella Dawson Smith, age 24 of Knoxville, TN passed away on Sunday, December 24, 2023 at Cookeville Regional Medical Center after Cardiac complications.

Mrs. Smith was born February 27, 1999 in Cookeville, TN, a daughter of James Howard “Jimmy” Dawson and Althea Lynn Hogg Dawson.

Isabella was a graduate of Cookeville High School and attended Bryan College in Dayton, TN where she earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees. She worked as a mental health therapist at the Cumberland Mountain Behavioral Health Center.

Isabella married Brady Douglas Smith on August 20, 2022.

Isabella is survived by Husband; Brady Smith of Knoxville, TN. Parents: Jimmy and Lynn Dawson of Cookeville, TN. Sister; Gabriella Dawson of Cookeville, TN. Mother-in-Law and Father-in-Law; Christine Lynn and Roland Douglas Smith of Maryland. Brother-in-law; Riley Aaron (Katie) Smith of Phoenix, AZ.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Smith were conducted from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes at 12PM on Saturday, December 30, 2023 with Bro. Ed Malone officiating. Interment followed in the Smith County Memorial Gardens.

The family requests memorials be made to the charity of your choice.

