Obit – Mrs. Mildred Smith Anderson

Mrs. Mildred Smith Anderson, age 89, of Rome, TN, passed away on Tuesday, December 26, 2023.

Mrs. Anderson was born September 24, 1934 in the St. Mary Community of Smith County, TN, a daughter of the late Columbus Benton Smith, Sr., and Allie T. Nabors Smith. She graduated from Gordonsville High School in 1954. Mrs. Anderson married Forrest Noble “Dean” Anderson on October 25, 1954 and he preceded her in death on April 5, 1997. She was also preceded in death by Son; Ronald Lynn Anderson on April 13, 2002 and Siblings; Ralph Smith, Fred Smith, C.B. Smith, Jr, Juanita Wood, Virginia Glover, and Pauline Smith.

Mrs. Anderson is survived by Son; Richard (Gina) Anderson. Grandchildren; Alex (Kelly) Anderson of Hartsville, TN, Allie (Dekloas) Reeves of Lebanon, TN, and Heather (Bill) Rawls of Melissa, TX. Great-grandchildren; Dhrur Anderson, Willow Reeves, Eva Reeves, Emery Reeves, and Sarah Rawls. Sister; Robbie Upchurch of Indianapolis, IN. Several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Anderson were conducted from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 1PM with Bro. Gary Glover officiating. Interment followed in the Gordonsville Cemetery.

The family requests memorials be made to Lebanon Special School District Backpack Program or the Smith County Backpack Program.

BASS of GORDONSVILLE