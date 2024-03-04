Obit – Mr. James (Eb) Woodmore

Mr. James (Eb) Woodmore of Hartsville died peacefully with his family at his bedside on Tuesday afternoon February 27, 2024 at his Foxall Street home. He was pronounced deceased at 10:46 a.m. by HighPoint Hospice who had been lovingly caring for Mr. Woodmore who was suffering from kidney failure. Mr. Woodmore was 65.

Memorial services are scheduled to be conducted by Anthony White, minister of the Market Street Church of Christ in Lebanon, on Saturday afternoon March 9th at 3 p.m. from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home.

The Woodmore will receive friends at Sanderson in Carthage only on Saturday March 9th from 1 p.m. until the memorial services at 3 p.m.

Born James Edward Woodmore in Hartsville on May 6, 1958, he was the oldest of four children of the late O. C. Woodmore and Rosa Lee Burnley Woodmore.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Martha Woodmore Bowman, a daughter, Beonica Deshea Bradley, a niece, La Tonya E. Seay, and his father-in-law, Johnny F. Dean.

Mr. Woodmore attended Ward School and the Trousdale County High School through the eleventh grade.

At the Trousdale County Courthouse on March 31, 1990, he was united in marriage to the former Sondra Denise Dean.

Mr. Woodmore was baptized into Christ and was a member of the Morrison Street Church of Christ in Hartsville where he was a song leader and Wednesday night bible study teacher.

He had a great admiration for the youngsters at Morrison Street and was active in the annual Vacation Bible School program for the youth.

His first adult employment was at the Hartsville Garment Co., then at Lamsteel until the closing and then at the Cracker Barrel Warehouse in Lebanon, and during tobacco sales season worked for the Trousdale County Tobacco Warehouse, and was a longtime custodian for the Trousdale County School System and before retiring was employed at the Sloan’s Storage and Produce.

His favorite pastimes was fishing, hunting and working in his yard with his flowers.

Surviving in addition to his wife Sondra of almost thirty four years are three daughters, Jasmine Denning and husband David of Bowling Green, Kentucky, Charnimeke Haller and husband Blake of Hartsville, Ty’Essence Woodmore (Dante) of Lafayette; two sisters, Lillian Anne Woodmore Owens (Bruce) of Lebanon, Demeric Cordor of Portland, son-in-law, DeWayne Bradley Jr. of Lafayette; Mother-in-law, Joann Harper Dean of Hartsville; twelve grandchildren, Marceonna Workings, Nicolette Tongate, Lillionna Bradley, Patton Bradley, Katelynn Owens, Za Karra Bradley, Michael Denning, Gabriel Haller, Nirvana Huerta, Cattleya Caldeon, Mazikeen Haller, James E. Woodmore, brother-in-law, Christopher L. Dean, sister-in-law, Veronica (Johnny Lee) Claiborne; uncles and aunts, Rev. William C. Woodmore and wife Dorcel of Shelbyville, Kentucky, James H. Burnley and wife Mary F. Burnley of Hartsville.

Also surviving are a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends both in the community and his church family.

