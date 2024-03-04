Obit – Mr. Wallace Flatt

Mr. Wallace Flatt, a 77 year old farmer of the Difficult Community collapsed from an apparent heart attack at his Kemp Hollow farm Sunday afternoon February 25, 2024. He was admitted to the Riverview Regional Medical Center E.R. with C.P. R. in progress at 1:49 p.m. and was pronounced deceased at 2:44 p.m.

Mr. Flatt was at the Hackett Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his funeral services were conducted by Eld. Zary Shealey and Eld. Barney Allison on Thursday afternoon February 29th at 1 p.m.

Burial followed in the Gazebo Garden at the Defeated Creek Memorial Gardens.

He was born Wallace Lee Flatt in the Difficult Community and was one of two children, a son and a daughter of the late Estle Lee Flatt who died October 17, 1993 at the age of 79 and Beatrice Irene Bledsoe Flatt who died March 20, 2002 at the age of 83.

Mr. Flatt was a member of the 1964 graduating class at Smith County High School where he majored in agriculture and his junior year was a member of the Trade & Industrial Club.

It was stated of Wallace Lee in the “64” annual that he was: “reserved, handy, guiltless, and harmless as a saber tooth tiger.”

At the home of the late Eld. Phocian Gibbs on August 22, 1970, he was united in marriage to Macon County native, the former Hilda Lois Polston.

Mr. Flatt retired in 2009 from the Triumph Aircraft plant (formerly Avco) in Nashville where he worked in assembly with total employment time of twenty nine years.

He was saved at an early age and baptized into the full fellowship of the Defeated Creek Missionary Baptist Church in the Difficult Community.

Since retirement in 2009 he and his wife had been regulars daily at the Smith County Senior Center in South Carthage where he enjoyed playing pool and often with a close friend Billy Holliman.

Wallace Lee and Hilda also participated in many travel adventures sponsored by local banks and the Senior Center.

Surviving in addition to his wife Hilda of almost fifty four years are their two children, a daughter, Tina Flatt Williams and husband Kyle of the Difficult Community, their son, Garrett Flatt and wife Angie Warrick Flatt of Lafayette; grandson, Dakota Flatt and wife Kaitlyn also of the Difficult Community and their daughter, Emelia Grace Flatt; sister, Mary Etta “Mert” Flatt Grimsley of the Defeated Creek Community.

The Flatt family has requested memorials to the Jordan Hackett Foundation.

