Obit – Mrs. Barbara Frazier

A Godly lady has passed from this earth at the age of 74 surrounded by her family to be reunited in heaven with her dear husband and other family members.

Mrs. Barbara Frazier of South Carthage was pronounced deceased at 10:10 a.m. Friday morning March 1, 2024 at the Vanderbilt-Wilson County Hospital in Lebanon where she was admitted Tuesday February 13th and on Thursday afternoon February 29th and was placed under the care of Avalon Gentiva Hospice.

Her son-in-law, Pastor Brian Armstrong, officiated at the 11 a.m. Tuesday morning March 5th funeral services from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Graveside services and interment was Tuesday afternoon at 2 p.m. from the Frazier Cemetery in Hendersonville.

The youngest of two daughters of the late James Matthews “Mack” Wilson and Anna Pauline Steenburgen Wilson, she was born Barbara Jean Wilson in Rockport, Kentucky on April 5, 1949.

A sister, Judy Wilson Allen preceded her in death.

Mrs. Frazier was a 1968 graduate of Olmstead High School in Logan County, Kentucky.

She was saved as a teenager at a tent meeting in Russellville, Kentucky where she met her husband and the love of her life, Sumner County native Anthony Deweese Frazier.

They were married at the Shallowford Pentecostal Church in Hendersonville on December 27, 1969. He proceeded Mrs. Frazier in death on November 18, 2004 at the age of 52 following almost thirty six years of marriage.

Mrs. Frazier loved her Jesus and so enjoyed family and especially her two great-grandsons. She had an outgoing personality and always carried a smile on her face which so endeared her to all whom she met.

She was a former employee of the Smith County Board of Education, working in the dietary department at the Smith County High School.

Mrs. Frazier was a member of the Wind of Pentecost Apostolic Church in South Carthage.

Surviving are her two daughters, Andrea Frazier Armstrong and husband Pastor Brian Armstrong, Melissa Frazier Shoumake and husband Jason all of South Carthage; four grandchildren, Brandy Armstrong Reeves and husband Mykul of Saltillo, Tennessee; Adrienne Armstrong of South Carthage, Bethany Shoumake of Lebanon, Anthony Shoumake of South Carthage; two great-grandsons, Oaklyn and Jensen Reeves.

The Frazier family requests memorials to the Wind of Pentecost Apostolic Church.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE