Obit – Mrs. Christine Vaden Brown

Mrs. Christine Vaden Brown age 83 of Springfield and a Smith County native was pronounced deceased at 4:12a.m. Thursday morning February 29, 2024 at the Saint Thomas West Hospital in Nashville.

Funeral services were conducted under the direction of the Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home in Lebanon at 1 p.m. Monday afternoon March 4th from the South Haven Baptist Church in Springfield. Dr. David Blazer officiated and burial followed in the Oakland Cemetery.

She was born Christine Vaden in the Elmwood Community on July 30, 1940 and was the one of three children, two daughters and a son, of the late Herman King Vaden who died at the age of 48 on December 3, 1945 and Susie Belle Woodard Vaden who died at the age of 81 on March 25, 2000.

The sister preceding her in death was Bettye Sue Vaden Hilton who died June 6, 2013 at the age of 65 and her brother, Thomas Lee Vaden, who died February 26, 2021 at the age of 76.

Mrs. Brown was a member of the 1959 graduating class at Springfield High School and was a graduate of Valla Business College.

On November 22, 1961, she was united in marriage to Springfield native Joe Howard Brown, who preceded her in death on March 02, 2019 at the age of 78 following over fifty eight years of marriage.

She was a member of the South Haven Baptist Church in Springfield.

For most of her working career she was a Tennessee licensed real estate broker and retired as the executive secretary at Nationwide Insurance.

Surviving are her two children, Tina Schnitzler and husband Frank of White House, Kirby Joe Brown and wife Felicia of Donelson; grandson, Michael Owen Brown of Florida; sister-in-law, Wanda Adcock Vaden of Springfield.

