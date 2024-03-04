Obit – Mrs. Phyllis Onetah Vaden Dies

Mrs. Phyllis Onetah Vaden Dies, age 65, of Brush Creek, TN, passed away on Thursday, February 29, 2024.

Mrs. Dies was born September 15, 1958 in Lebanon, TN, a daughter of Onetah Faye Sellars Vaden and the late Bobby S. Vaden. She was also preceded in death by Brother; Russell Vaden.

Mrs. Dies was a 1976 graduate of Lebanon High School. She retired from Shoney’s Restaurant after working as a bookkeeper for 20 years. After her retirement, she worked at Wal-Mart in Carthage, TN for several years. Her husband, Richard Dies, remembers her as being his gift from the Lord. She was a child of God. She loved people dearly, and people loved and looked up to her.

Mrs. Dies is survived by Husband; Richard Dies of Brush Creek, TN. Mother; Onetah (Jack Regan) Vaden of Lebanon, TN. Children; Melanie (Jamie) Williams of Baxter, TN, and Bobby (Cara) Hutson of Olive Branch, MS. Grandchildren; Kayla Ray (Michael) Machado, Trey (Courtney) Ray, Serik Williams, Erin Williams, Athalie Hutson, Vaden Hutson, Avery Hutson, William Shell, and Emma Shell. Great-granddaughter; Harmony Rose Wallace. Siblings; Dawn (David) Bass of Carthage, TN, Paula (Johnny) Thomas of Hendersonville, TN, and David (Sheila) Vaden of Crossville, TN. There are no formal services planned at this time.

Celebration of life services will be held at a later date.

