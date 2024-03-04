Obit – Ms. Christine Allen

Ms. Christine Allen of Carthage died peacefully at 8:20 p.m. Thursday evening February 29, 2024 at The Palace in Red Boiling Springs at the age of 62 and where she was pronounced deceased by HighPoint Hospice. Ms. Allen had been a resident of the Palace since January 11th of this year.

Ms. Allen was scheduled to be cremated at the Cumberland Family Services in Algood and no memorial services are planned at the present time.

She was born Christine Ann Johnson in Milwaukee in Milwaukee County, Wisconsin on July 14, 1961 and was the daughter of the late Donald Dennis Johnson and Sharon K. Stegemeyer Johnson.

She was a 1979 graduate of the Nathan Hale High School in Milwaukee.

Ms. Allen was a licensed cosmetologist.

She was a non-denominational Christian.

Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, Justin and Dakota Niznik of the Pleasant Shade Community, five grandchildren, Koltyn, Kaden, Clarissa, Sadie Mai and Dewey.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE