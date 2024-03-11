Obit – Larry Andrews

Larry Andrews, age 76, of Crossville, Tennessee, entered into rest on Monday, March 4, 2024.

He was born on September 7, 1947, to his parents Aubrey and Dorothy Andrews, in Carthage, Tennessee. Larry was a car enthusiast, and talented mechanic who was known to many as ‘Greasy’. To his nieces and nephews, he was Uncle Boxy. Larry was a country boy to say the least but was delighted to travel on trips. He enjoyed collecting coins, knives, and guns. Larry also absolutely adored his fur babies. Before moving to Crossville, he was a member of Salem Missionary Baptist Church, of Gallatin, Tennessee. Larry was a father, grandfather, and great grandfather, who touched many lives and will be dearly missed.

Larry Neal Andrews is survived by his daughter, Tammy (Roy) Shrum; son, Timothy C. (Tiffany) Andrews; step-son, John Hale; grandchildren, Shawna Shrum, Kenneth (Hailey) Shrum, Timothy W. (Karley) Andrews, Megan (John) Perry, Benjamin Hale, Clayton Hale; great children, Hanna Cooper, Laci Cooper, Barrett Shrum, Addi Belcher, Gatlin Belcher, Lochlan Tarrents, O.P. Tarrents; siblings, June Andrews, Danny (Wanda) Andrews, Jerry (Robin) Andrews, Howard Andrews, Bonnie (Ronnie) Jones; sister-in-law, Peggy Andrews; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 34 years, Patricia Andrews; step-son, Ryan Hale; father, Aubrey N. Andrews; mother, Dorothy L. (Christian) Andrews; and brother, Ronnie Andrews.

The funeral service of Mr. Larry Andrews was conducted from the chapel of Crestview Funeral Home, on Friday, March 8, 2024, at 10:00 A.M..

Entombment in Sumner Memorial Gardens Mausoleum immediately followed funeral services.