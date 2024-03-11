Obit – Mr. Toney Lynn Lamberson

Mr. Toney Lynn Lamberson age 77, of the Temperance Hall Community of DeKalb Co. passed away Friday March 8, 2024.

Mr. Lamberson was born on September 15, 1946 in Dekalb Co., TN, a son of the late Toney Smith Lamberson and Hazel Louise Cripps Lamberson. He was married to Linda Ruth Mullican on April 5, 1976.

He worked in construction, at the shirt factory, cabinet shop and was a farmer. He was a member of the Temperance Hall Pentecostal Church.

Mr. Lamberson is survived by his wife: Mrs. Linda Lamberson of Temperance Hall, TN; sister-in-law: Gail Mullican; niece, Lisa Mullican Barrett: nephew, Paul (Kalee) Mullican; great nephew, Adrian Barrett, and several other nieces and nephews.

Mr. Lamberson was at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes where funeral services were conducted on Monday March 11, 2024 at 2 PM with Bro Chris McMillen officiating. Interment followed in the Gordonsville Cemetery.

