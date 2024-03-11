Obit – Mrs. Beverly Ann Hackett

Mrs. Beverly Ann Hackett, age 86, of Hackett Valley Community of Smith County, TN, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

Mrs. Hackett was born July 26, 1937 in Carthage, TN, a daughter of the late Dewey Perrigo and Elsie Mai Armistead Perrigo. She was also preceded in death by Brothers; Thomas Edward Gibbs and Dewey Clyde Perrigo: Step-sister; Thelma Perrigo Massey: step-brothers, J.D. Perrigo and James Haggard Perrigo. Mrs. Hackett was a 1956 graduate of Carthage High School. She worked at Reed Bros Drug Store in Carthage for 30 years. Mrs. Hackett married Jerry Hackett on February 9, 1963. She was attended The Church of God of Prophecy. She was a faithful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved being a homemaker and farmer’s wife.

Mrs. Hackett is survived by husband; Jerry Hackett of the Hackett Valley Community in Smith County, TN. Children; Michael (Vonda) Hackett of Hackett Valley Community, and Michelle (Jerry) Young of Hackett Valley Community. Grandchildren; Paige Young, Courtney Young, Criston (Johnnie) Zeigler, Kaitlyn (Nathan) Letner, and Isaiah Hackett. Great grandchildren; Jaxon Letner and Alexis Letner. Several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Hackett were conducted from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Sunday, March 10, 2024 at 2PM with Bro. Bobby Peoples officiating. Interment followed in the Gordonsville Cemetery.

