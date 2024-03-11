Obit – Mrs. Chauncie Hudson

Mrs. Chauncie Hudson age 79 of Lebanon was pronounced deceased at 6:04 a.m. Tuesday morning March 5, 2024 at the Smith County Health and Rehabilitation Center in Carthage where she had made her home since July 21, 2022.

Mrs. Hudson was at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home and will be cremated at the Cumberland Family Services in Algood. The cremains will be buried with her daughter at the Cedar Grove Cemetery in Lebanon.

The Dekalb County native was born Chauncie Darlene Hamilton in the Silver Point Community on February 17, 1945 and was the second of four children, two daughters and two sons, of the late Roy Hamilton who died February 28, 1984 at the age of 64 and Marie Adelle Crawford Hamilton who died May 16, 1982 at the age of 62.

Siblings preceding her in death were Willie Mae Hamilton, Melvin Hamilton, and James Royce “Jimmy” Hamilton who died at the age of 60 on September 5, 2002.

She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Cynthia Martin who died at the age of 51 on May 5, 2018.

Mrs. Hudson was of the Southern Baptist faith.

She was employed as a waitress at the Airport Marriott in Nashville for over thirty years before retiring in 2014.

Surviving are her four grandchildren, Kayla Thompson and husband Daniel of the Brush Creek Community, Chris Barry of Hartsville, Nick Barry of Clarksville, Jason Barry of Lebanon; six great-grandchildren.

