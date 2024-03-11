Obit – Mrs. Inez Smith

Mrs. Inez Smith, age 88, of Hickman, TN, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

Mrs. Smith was born December 23, 1935 in Baxter, TN, a daughter of the late Mose Rodgers and Etta Lewis Rodgers. She married Robert Lee “Pooster” Smith on April 7, 1956 and he preceded her in death on July 1, 2007. Mrs. Smith was also preceded in death by Son; Anthony Smith on March 4, 2012 and Brother; William “Willie” Rodgers.

Mrs. Smith worked for Texas Boot, Shirt Factory, and lastly for Holiday Wash in Lebanon, TN, for several years. Mrs. Smith was a devoted member of the Life House Church of Tennessee.

Mrs. Smith is survived by Grandchildren; Brian (Ann) Smith of Gordonsville, TN, Rachel (Rubin Vealey) Smith of Buffalo Valley, TN, and Elizabeth (Bobby Sanders) White of Cookeville, TN. Great-grandchildren; Bryson Smith, Kynadie Smith, Kambri Smith, Ella Sanders, Bethanie (Andrew) Goolsby. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Smith were conducted from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Friday, March 8, 2024 at 2PM with Bro. Bobby Ray officiating. Interment followed in the Rodgers Cemetery in Baxter, TN.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to be made to Life House Church in Buffalo Valley, TN.

BASS of GORDONSVILLE