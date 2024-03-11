Obit – Ms. Jessica Magnum Wilburn

Ms. Jessica Mangrum Wilburn of the Difficult Community was pronounced deceased at 2:20 p.m. Monday afternoon March 4, 2024 at the age of 37 at the Unity Medical Center in Manchester, Tennessee after being discovered unresponsive at a friend’s home in the Beech Grove Community of Coffee County.

James Bybee officiated at the 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon March 10th memorial services from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. A private interment for the immediate family will be at the Rocky Mound Cemetery in the Rocky Mound Community of Macon County.

She was born Jessica Lynn Mangrum at the Baptist Hospital in Nashville on February 20, 1987. Two infants preceded her in death, Jaxon and Noah Morris.

Ms. Wilburn, referred to by her friends as Jess, would have been a member of the 2005 class at Smith County High School, but instead elected to receive her General Education Degree.

She was a former waitress at the Sonic in Carthage.

Ms. Wilburn was of the Baptist faith.

She was preceded in death by her husband Tommy Wilburn.

Surviving are her parents, Jerry Ray Butler and Beverly Wynette Reece Butler of the Difficult Community; three children, Emily Kennedy of the Brush Creek Community, Damon Perry of Cookeville and Bailey Morris of the Beech Grove Community of Coffee County; sister, Kristen Roundtree of Hendersonville; brother, Brian Pope of Mount Juliet.

