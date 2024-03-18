Obit – Mr. Jason Watts

Mr. Jason Watts, age 49, of Gordonsville, TN passed away on Wednesday, March 13. 2024.

Jason was born December 13, 1974 in Carthage, TN, a son of James Randy Watts and Jeanette Lee Bates Watts. Jason was a 1994 graduate of Gordonsville High School. He was an avid golfer, winning the 2012 Southern Hill Men’s Championship.

Jason is survived by Father; Randy (Shelia) Watts of Gordonsville, TN. Mother; Jeanette Bates Watts of Gordonsville, TN. Sister; Christy Norris of Brush Creek, TN. Nephews; Hunter Mann, Hayden Mann, and Brandon Mann.

Funeral Services for Mr. Watts were conducted from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Friday, March 15, 2024 at 3PM with Bro. Doug Dillard officiating. Interment followed in the Gordonsville Cemetery.

The family requests memorials be made to American Heart Association.

BASS of GORDONSVILLE