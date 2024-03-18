Obit – Mr. Jerry Johnson

Retired Carthage businessman, Mr. Jerry Johnson age 77 of the Cartwright Community, died peacefully with his family at his bedside at the family’s Carver Loop home at 1 a.m. Thursday morning March 14, 2024. He was pronounced deceased at 4:14 a.m. by Amedisys Hospice of Murfreesboro who had been assisting the family with his care during his final days.

Mr. Johnson was diagnosed with lung cancer and brain lesions in August 05, 2023 as a result of being exposed to Agent Orange during his service in Vietnam.

His longtime pastor, Bro. Frank Bratcher, officiated at the 11 a.m. Saturday March 16th funeral services which were conducted from the Carthage First Freewill Baptist Church in the Tanglewood Community where Mr. Johnson had attended faithfully for the past twenty years. Burial followed near his brother in section five at the Ridgewood Cemetery.

The American Legion Post 57 of Carthage will pay homage to his distinguished Vietnam military service with honors following the services at the church.

Born Jerry Lee Johnson on November 22, 1946 in Atlantic in Cass County, Iowa, he was one of five children, two daughters and three sons, of the late Oscar Ferdinand Johnson and Rose Maxine Pope Johnson who were resident at that of Lewis, Iowa and was reared in St. Joseph, Missouri.

He was preceded in death by a son, Johnny Mathew Johnson who died at the age of 50 on January 29, 2019 and by two brothers, Kenneth Johnson and O. Leroy Johnson who died April 28, 2013 at the age of 71.

Mr. Johnson was a 1964 graduate of Loveland High School in Loveland, Colorado.

Mr. Johnson was united in marriage to Macon County native, the former Katherine Elaine Richardson on July 14, 2004 at the Carthage First Freewill Baptist Church with Bro. Frank Bratcher officiating.

He was a proud member of the Loveland Loyal Order of the Moose and he and his wife had attended the Carthage First Freewill Baptist Church for over twenty years.

While residing in Loveland he served as a city police officer, primarily working as an undercover officer infiltrating and breaking narcotic and other major crime networks.

In 1983 a family business investment drew him from Fort Stockton, Texas where he was managing a trailer park to the Defeated Creek Community where he owned and operated the Defeated Creek Marina on Cordell Hull Lake.

Mr. Johnson became intrigued in the profession of being a locksmith as far back as 1970 when he took up the trade after training.

He became a fixture in the Carthage business community having established Jerry’s Lock Service which was located at the Carthage Town limits on Dixon Springs Highway, a business he and his wife operated until their retirement in August of 2023 when his health began to fail.

Mr. Johnson honorably served our country with the United States Army during the Vietnam War having been inducted in Ogden, Utah on February 19, 1965 and was honorably discharged with the rank of Specialist First Class at Fort Dix, New Jersey on January 26, 1969.

His total overseas service was two years, ten months and seventeen days with total service of three years, eleven days and eight days in the military.

For his meritorious service he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, and Specialist Medal with M-14 Rifle, Vietnam Service Medal and The Republic of Vietnam National Combat Medal.

Surviving in addition to his wife Kathy Dallas Johnson of almost 20 years are two sisters, Roselle Johnson Elifrits of St. Joseph, Missouri, Christine Pernitza and husband Mike of Houston, Texas; son David Koenig of Fort Collins, Colorado; honorary son, Scot Jones and wife Kelly Grimsley Jones of Dunlap, TN; two grandchildren, Travis Schneider and wife Heather of Frederick, Colorado, Reanna Johnson of Hartsville; four step children, Mary Coleman of the Popes Hill Community, Christina Sandlin of Carthage, Chris Dallas and wife Erin of the Rock City Community, Terry Dallas of the Cartwright Community.

