Obit – Mr. Maxey Scott

Mr. Maxey Scott of the Rome Community was pronounced deceased at 03:55 a.m. Tuesday morning March 12, 2024 the Vanderbilt-Wilson County Hospital in Lebanon where he was admitted March 9th being treated for myocarditis. Mr. Scott was 81.

Bro. Wayne Malone, pastor of the Rome Baptist Church, officiated at the 1 p.m. Friday afternoon March 15th funeral services from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Burial followed in the Garden of Everlasting Life at the Smith County Memorial Gardens.

He was the seventh of nine children, five daughters and four sons, born to the late Andrew Jackson Scott who died July 29, 1973 at the age of 70 and Rosa Lee Napier Scott who died July 13, 2000 at the age of 92.

Mr. Scott’s only child, a son, Jeffery Alan Scott died December 5, 2002 at the age of 37.

Three of Mr. Scott’s siblings died at the age of 88. They were Cecil Scott who died December 31, 2016, Dorothy L. Scott Wilson who died August 9, 2014 and Mary Evelyn Scott White who died May 16, 2022. Another brother, Bernice Scott died at the age of 45 on May 4, 1982 and another sister, Doris Scott Beasley died at the age of 89 on October 10, 2020.

On November 14, 1982 he was united in marriage to Rome Community native, Sylvia Lee Napier Guerra.

Mr. Scott was a 1960 graduate of Clay County High School and later graduated from the Nashville Barber College and was a Tennessee licensed barber practicing in Celina.

In 1979 he relocated to Carthage where he was an insurance agent with the former National Life And Accident Insurance Co. which later became American General and from which he retired in 1999.

Surviving in addition to his wife Sylvania is a son, Michael Guerra of the Rome Community; two sisters, Connie Stalcup of Edmonton, Kentucky, Martha Western of Celina; brother, Glenn Scott and Jo of Celina; Katlyn Scot Shelton of Celina; five other great-grandchildren, Carter Alan Shelton, Lily McClain Oakley and husband Lucas of Cookeville, Jon Michael Guerra of Lebanon, Isabella Rayne Guerra and Alexandria Hope Guerra both of the Rome Community; sister-in-law, Liz Scott of Celina; daughter-in-law, Lisa Scott of the Allons Community.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE