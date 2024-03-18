Obit – Mr. William Jerrell Hall

Mr. William Jerrell Hall, age 77, of Alexandria, TN, passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2024.

Mr. Hall was born May 13, 1946 in Alexandria, TN, a son of the late Joe Don Hall and Bonnie Athelene Judkins Hall. He was also preceded in death by Brother; James Tommy Hall and Sisters; Betty Jean Malone and Roberta Hall.

Mr. Hall graduated from DeKalb County High School in 1964 as part of the first graduating class. Mr. Hall was the first senior voted Mr. DCHS. After school, Mr. Hall began his career with Dekalb Telephone Cooperative, working on the line crew and setting poles. Over time he worked his way higher into the telephone company and helped form the Advantage Cellular division of DTC. He worked for 41 years total at DTC and was serving in management at the time of his retirement.

He was a longtime member of Upper Helton Baptist Church. He married Sherry Hale on January 25, 1964.

Mr. Hall is survived by Wife of 60 years; Sherry Hale Hall of Alexandria, TN. Three Sons; William “Mickey” (Kristy) Hall of Lebanon, TN, David Christopher (Lori) Hall of Rutherfordton, NC, and Brian (Trish) Hall of Smithville, TN. Grandchildren; Heather (Camden) Griffin, Matthew (Shelby) Hall, Caleb (Lousia) Hall, Wesley (Anna) Hall, Alayna Hall, Lydia Hall, Brayden Howard, Jaycee Barrett, Callie Beth Hall, Brian Reid Hall, Andrew (Kayla) Groce, Abby Puckett, Tanner Puckett, and Austin Groce. Great-grandchildren; Avery Griffin, Lynlee Hall, Stella Groce, Makenna Hall, and Kaitlyn Hall. Brothers; Bobby (Faye) Hall of Alexandria, TN, and Joe Don “JD” (Becky) Hall of Lebanon, TN. Special friends and neighbors; Dewayne Cantrell, Tony Nixon, Patrick Crook, and his DTC Family.

Funeral Services for Mr. Hall were conducted from Avant Funeral Home on Saturday, March 16, 2024 at 2PM with Bro. Thurman Seber and Bro. Jimmy Arms officiating. Interment followed in the Brush Creek Cemetery.

