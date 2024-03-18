Obit – Mrs. Elizabeth Wright Rollins

A Flatrock Community centenarian and retired Smith County educator, Mrs. Elizabeth Wright Rollins age 100, was pronounced deceased at 2:59 p.m. Sunday afternoon March 10, 2024 at the Quality Center for Rehabilitation and Healing in Lebanon under the loving care of Gentiva Hospice.

Mrs. Rollins was at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Graveside services were scheduled for Thursday afternoon March 14th at 1 p.m. with friends gathering at the graveside. Mrs. Rollins was buried beside her husband Jeff in section five at the Ridgewood Cemetery.

She was one of four daughters and one son and was the youngest of the five children and was the daughter of the late William Elonzo “Will” Wright who died at the age of 84 on January 12, 1965 and Minnie Wesley Hackett Wright who died at the age of 86 on July 17, 1973 and was born Frances Elizabeth Wright in the Tanglewood Community on August 8, 1923.

The four siblings preceding her in death were Charles Edward (C. E.) Wright who died October 20, 2001 at the age of 97, Martha Eunice Wright Robinson who died November 15, 2002 at the age of 99, Nellie Mai “Nell” Wright Webb who died September 12, 2009 at the age of 96 and Mary Louise Wright Maggart who died March 28, 2008 at the age of 101.

On December 20, 1947, Mrs. Elizabeth was united in marriage to Flatrock Community native Jeff Talley Rollins who died September 19, 1979 at the age of 66 following only thirty one years of marriage.

Having retired as an educator for the Smith County School System on May 26, 1989, she taught reading at the Forks River Elementary School and the Cox-Davis Elementary Schools from 1967 to 1970 and then only at Forks River she taught reading from 1970 thru 1976 and from 1976 thru 1980 she taught kindergarten there. In the fall of 1980 Mrs. Rollins transferred to the Union Heights Elementary School where she taught language arts from 1980 thru 1984 and in 1984 returned to Forks River where she taught reading from 1984 until her retirement, a career in education that spanned twenty one years.

As a child the Wright family were members at the Carthage First Baptist Church and after marrying, Mrs. Rollins moved her church membership to the Rome Baptist Church where she remained a member until her death.

Mrs. Rollins was a member of the 1942 graduating class of Smith County High School and she is believed to be the last surviving of her class. She was a member of the Glee Club, Spring Festival, science club, Lee Society, Black and Gold staff, the home economics club, majored in music and expression, was the 1942 football queen, was in the junior play entitled “Crooked Cross” her junior year was home room treasurer and her senior year was also Home Room Treasurer.

Following high school graduation Mrs. Rollins received her Bachelor of Science Degree in Education from the former Ward-Belmont College, then an all-women’s college in Nashville and now Belmont University.

Mrs. Rollins is survived by five children, Betty Rollins of Lebanon, Lana Rollins Chitwood and husband Stephen of Celina, Diana Rollins and Steve Rollins both of the Flatrock Community, Alice Rollins Givens and fiancée Kenneth Bennett of the Tuckers Cross Roads Community; four grandchildren, Alicia Roberts and husband Brad of Lebanon, Katie Kimes and husband Kyle of the Estill Springs, Lana Vera and husband Christian of Decherd, Logan McKinney and wife Jennifer of Florida; ten great-grandchildren, Paxton & Greyson Kimes, Ryder, Bryson, and Marilyn McKinney, Nova and Eliza Vera, Wesley, Jacob and MacKenzie Roberts; devoted caregivers, Rene Tidwell and Alicia Roberts.

The Rollins family requests memorial to the St. Jude Children’s Home.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE