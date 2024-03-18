Obit – Mrs. Lucy Midgett Hackett

Mrs. Lucy Midgett Hackett, a devoted Christian who loved her family endlessly, went to be with the Lord on March 16, 2024 at 2:21 a.m. at the age of 83 at Ascension Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital in Nashville. She was born December 17, 1940 and was a native of the Popes Hill Community in Smith County.

Mrs. Hackett had been in failing health but had been cared for by her loving husband, Kemmel, on a daily basis on their Ben Green Road farm in the Tuckers Crossroads Community until admitted to the hospital on March 11, 2024.

Memorial services conducted by her pastor, Eld. Junior Dickerson, celebrated her Life on Tuesday afternoon March 19th, at 5 p.m. from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral home. At a later date, interment will be in the Garden of Everlasting Life at the Smith County Memorial Gardens.

She was one of six children, three daughters and three sons and was the fifth child born to the late Charlie Robinson Midgett who passed at the age of 78 in 1976 and Mary Ann Thompson Midgett who passed at the age of 92 in 1996.

Mrs. Hackett was the last of the six siblings to enter Heaven. The two sisters were Yvonne Midgett Montgomery Maxwell who passed at the age of 75 in 2003 and Charlotte Midgett Owen who passed at the age of 83 in 2018. Her brothers were Harold Midgett who passed at the age of 85 in 2011, Bobby Midgett who passed at the age of 52 in 1982, and Raymond Midgett who passed at the age of 18 months in 1945.

Mrs. Hackett was also preceded in death by her son-in-law, Jerry Jarrard, who lost a long battle to cancer at the age of 56 in 2016.

She was saved at the age of 14 on August 1954 and was baptized by Eld. Phocian Gibbs into the full fellowship of the Plunketts Creek Missionary Baptist Church in the Rock City Community.

Mrs. Hackett was a member of the 1959 graduating class of Smith County High School where she was a member of the Beta Club, band queen attendant and treasurer her junior year. She was President of the Art Club her senior year and participated in chorus and art classes throughout high school.

At the New Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church in the Pea Ridge Community on October 2, 1959, she was united in marriage to James Kemmel Hackett by Eld. Phocian Gibbs who came out to their car and performed the ceremony there.

Mrs. Hackett was an artist at heart and taught art at Union Heights Elementary School in the 1960’s. Once becoming a mother, she devoted her life to her family. She returned to work in dietary department at Tuckers Crossroads Elementary School for ten years before retiring in 1987 and returning home to be a full-time housewife.

Surviving in addition to her husband of over sixty-four years, Kemmel, are their two daughters, Kimberly Hackett Jarrard (Jerry Jarrard), Melissa Hackett Hudson and husband Clay all of the Tuckers Crossroads Community; four grandchildren, Michael Jarrard and wife Sarah of Murfreesboro, Kristy Jarrard of Lebanon, Chance Hudson and wife Kortney of Lafayette, Jake Hudson and wife Alice of Lebanon; six great-grandchildren, Abbie and Savannah of Lebanon, TN, Kaylee of Crystal Lake, Illinois, Weston of Murfreesboro, TN, Waylon and Khloe of Lafayette and many nieces and nephews.

The Hackett family has requested memorial to the Plunketts Creek Missionary Baptist Church.

