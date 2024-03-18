Obit – Ms. Lynn Green Elrod

Ms. Lynn Green Elrod of Sparta was pronounced deceased at the age of 67 at her Valley Street home at 2:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon March 10, 2024 by a Paramedic from the White County E. M. S.

Ms. Elrod was released from the Metro Medical Examiner office on Wednesday to the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home.

She will be cremated at the Cumberland Family Services in Algood and no memorial services have been scheduled at this time.

A native of Nashville, she was born Teresa Lynn Green on November 30, 1956 and was one of five children, one son and four daughters of the late James Edward Green Sr. who died at the age of 60 on December 2, 1980 and Dorothy Louise “Dot: Dunlap Green who died at the age of 68 on June 26, 1995.

A sister, Patricia also preceded her in death.

Ms. Elrod was a 1975 graduate of Bellevue High School in Nashville and graduated as an L. P. N. (Licensed Practical Nurse) from the Livingston Vocational School.

She was formerly employed as a nurse at the former Master’s Health Care in Algood and also was employed as a home health nurse.

Surviving are her two daughters, Kayla Elrod Stevens and Keelie Elrod both of Sparta; a brother, Jim Green and wife Debbie of Gordonsville; two sisters, Connie Green Freed and husband Fred of Strawberry Plains, Pam Green Finch and husband John of Ashland City.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE