Obit – Mr. Gregg Kemple

Mr. Gregg Kemple age 77 of South Carthage died on Wednesday morning March 20, 2024 at his Gibbs Landing Drive home with his wife at his bedside. He was pronounced deceased at 3:03 a.m. by Gentiva Hospice of Cookeville who had been assisting Mrs. Kemple with his care during his final days on earth.

Mr. Kemple’s pastor, Bro. Ron Ralph officiated at the 1:00 p.m. Friday afternoon March 22nd funeral services which were conducted from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Burial followed in section three at the Ridgewood Cemetery.

He was one of four children, three sons and a daughter, and the last surviving child of the late James Sweeney Kemple Jr. who died September 28, 2002 at the age of 86 and Doris Applegate Kemple who died September 14, 1988 at the age of 71 and was born Gregg Alan Kemple in East Liverpool in Columbiana County, Ohio on November 21, 1946.

A sister, Mrs. Sherri Kemple Paulson preceded Gregg in death as did his two brothers, Mr. Kim Kemple who died at the age of 53 on October 19, 2005 and Mr. Gary J. Kemple also preceded him in death.

Mr. Kemple was a 1964 graduate of East Liverpool High School in East Liverpool, Ohio and Kent State University in Kent, Ohio.

At the Donelson Nazarene Church on October 8, 1988, he was united in marriage to South Carthage native, the former Devon Renee Torrence.

He was a member of the Cornerstone Baptist Church in the Tanglewood Community.

Mr. Kemple began his career with the Hill’s Stores chain and after the purchase by Wal-Mart retired as a District Manager for the Wal-Mart Corporation.

Surviving in addition to his wife Renee, of over thirty five years, are his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Sammy Bob Torrence Sr. and wife Peggy Porter Torrence of South Carthage; a sister-in-law, Susan Kemple of Akron, Ohio; nephew, Jason Kemple of Akron, Ohio and his children, Isabelle, Kiera, Grace, and Caden; brother-in-law, Bob Torrence of Chestnut Mound; nephew, Bo Torrence and wife Sarah of Chestnut Mound and their children, Jaxson and Madelyn; niece, Alyssa Torrence Waggoner and husband Hayden and their children, Everly and Maddox; niece, Faith Torrence of Gordonsville.

The Kemple family requests memorials to the Cornerstone Baptist Church Building Fund or Missionary Fund.

