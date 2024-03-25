Obit – Mrs. Nannette Carter Martin

A Carthage native, Mrs. Nannette Carter Martin, has passed from this world into eternity on Thursday afternoon March 21, 2024, at the home of her daughter Courtney in Woodbridge, Connecticut.

Funeral services from the Clark Memorial United Methodist Church located at 1014 14th Avenue North, Nashville, TN 37208, are scheduled to be conducted on Saturday afternoon March 30th at 1 p.m. with Mrs. Martin’s pastor Rev. Toi King the officiant.

The Carter and Martin families will receive family and friends at Sanderson in Carthage on Friday, March 29th from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. with Rev. Wendell Wilkie Winfree giving the benedictory prayer and on Saturday at Clark Memorial U. M. C. from 12 noon until the services at 1 p.m.

Mrs. Martin was born Nannette Carter at the former McFarland Hospital in Lebanon on December 20, 1953 and was one of five children, four daughters and a son, of the late Stonewall Community native Willie Roy Carter, who died at the age of 69 on July 18, 1994 and Robbie Key Garrett Carter (formerly of Riddleton) who died at the age of 91 on November 7, 2019.

Mrs. Martin was a member of the 1971 graduating class at Smith County High School where she had a triple major, social studies, mathematics, and science. She also was a member of the pep club all four years, a member of the Future Homemakers of America her freshman and senior years and served as class treasurer during her senior year. She participated in the spring festival and fall festival, both her freshman year, was in the junior play cast, was a participant in the speech club the junior and senior year and was in the district speech contest her junior year. She was also a member of the “Black & Gold” staff her senior year.

It was stated about her character in the ’71 Owl yearbook; “The confidence which we have in ourselves gives birth to much of that which we have in others”.

Following high school, she attended Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU), where she majored in Family and Consumer Sciences and Fashion Merchandising and minored in English. At MTSU, she was lauded for her design and extensive fashion knowledge. While there she pledged Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Eta Psi chapter as one of the 16 charter members of the sorority on the campus on October 27, 1973.

After graduating from MTSU in 1975, she remained in middle Tennessee. In one of her early positions as a research counselor with the Cooperative Extension, Public Service and Continuing Education department of Tennessee State University, she was assigned to the Upper Cumberland Development District in Cookeville. In this role, she conducted research on rural elderly black citizens in the region, which resulted in a number of initiatives for continuing education and craft development for the elderly.

After relocating to Nashville, she served as a Resource Management Specialist for the Cooperative Agricultural Research Program, School of Agriculture, Tennessee State University. In this role, she oversaw human resources, staff training and developed research projects in conjunction with faculty. Notable achievements include directing the Research Apprenticeship Program and co-chairing the Annual University Wide Research Symposium for several years. In both endeavors, she elevated and expanded the scope of these initiatives. She retired from the Division of Research and Institutional Advancement, Research and Sponsored Programs, Tennessee State University in 2017 after more than 40 years of outstanding service to the institution.

Throughout all of her many professional accomplishments, she endeavored to be good and loving parent to her only child, Courtney, whom she educated and loved with great care.

As a child, she and her family were active members of Braden United Methodist Church in Carthage. After relocating to Nashville, she joined Clark Memorial United Methodist Church, where she was active in the United Methodist Women.

Nannette was a gracious and learned person who always sought to befriend and uplift those around her. The footprints she made upon our hearts will remain forever, as will her dear precious smile. She had a deep abiding faith in God and walked ever toward the light of his word, following those convictions. She is now free of the cares of this earthly life and is tenderly held in the arms of her Jesus. She is survived by her loving daughter and son-in-law, Courtney J. Martin and husband James Henry Dickerson II of Woodbridge, Connecticut; grandson, Søren August Gabriel Dickerson also of Woodbridge, three sisters, Olivia Carter of Murfreesboro, Carmen Carter of Mount Juliet, Jessica Carter Stewart also of Mount Juliet; brother, Kyle Carter of Carthage; nephew, Royce Carter and niece, Robbie Ceara Pearl Stewart and grand nieces, Harmoni Kei Carter, Kylie Danielle Carter and Triniti Michaela Carter as well as a host of devoted cousins and friends.

