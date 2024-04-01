Obit – Frances Bradley

Frances Bradley, age 91, passed away at home surrounded by family on March 23, 2024.

The Funeral Service, conducted by Brother Wayne Lankford and Brother Anthony Dickson was 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2024 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN. Interment in Wilson County Memorial followed the service. Pallbearers: Robert Pitts, Jared Smith, Gentry Smith, John Walker, Doug Gallaher, Timmy Lankford. Honorary Pallbearers: T.O. Cragwall, Tom Watson, Gregg Harvey, David Harvey, Nathan Harvey, Randall Gibbs, Jackie Dawson, and Ronnie Swann.

Frances Sue Bradley was born as a twin to her sister Martha in Riddleton TN in Smith County to Sophia Bell Kemp and Dorch Hackett. She married Ned Bradley and embarked on the journey of making a home and raising children. Every other Sunday after church for many years, Frances and the family would go to Mrs. Bell’s for a big meal as a way to bring everyone together. She attended Philadelphia Church of Christ. Frances was baptized in the early 70s by Brother Wayne Lankford. Her free time was spent reading.

Frances is survived by her husband of 61 years, Ned Bradley; children: Lisa B. (Gentry) Smith and Glenn Bradley; grandchildren: Jared Smith and Amanda (Robert) Pitts; sisters: her twin Martha Sircy and Betty Lankford; and great-grandchildren: Callie, Caleb, Cannan, Camden, Caelan, Cash, and Capri Pitts. She is preceded in death by parents Bell and Dorch Hackett.

