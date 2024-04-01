Obit – Margaret Ann Briggs

On the morning of March 25, 2024 our mother, Margaret Ann Briggs, also known by some as “Marge”’ or “Margie” went to be with the Lord at the age of 82. She was home with her family in Murfreesboro, TN. Born to Harrison and Myrtle Abbott in Co-Op, Kentucky on June 21, 1941 Margaret was the second youngest in a family of 13.

Margaret grew up in Ozark, OH and graduated from Bellsville High School in 1959. She soon met and married our dad, Larry Briggs, Sr. at a young age and embarked on the life of a Navy wife. After moving to Virginia and Jacksonville, they eventually settled in Zephyrhills, FL with their five boys. While our dad was often deployed at sea, my mother ran the household with efficiency. She kept an enviably clean house, expressed her love language in good food, and managed getting to multiple sports and activities with gusto. She also studied floristry in Plant City, Florida, working her floral magic both as a florist at Publix and on arrangements at home.

Mom was a dedicated wife to our dad, sharing a love of fishing and sports. Anyone who knew Margaret knew she also loved her boys, Elvis, dancing, a healthy dose of laughter, and family gatherings. Nothing made her happier than having her whole family together telling funny stories. Most of all, Margaret loved the Lord. She led by example, always expressing kindness, compassion, and hospitality. You always felt the glow of her welcome.

Her life was a testament to the beauty of a life well-lived, the lives she touched, and the love she shared. Her presence will be deeply missed, but we rejoice in knowing she is home.

She is survived by her sons Anthony (Leigh) Briggs, Rick (Jerene) Briggs, Larry (Susan) Briggs, Terry (fiancée Pamela Martinez) Briggs, Mark (Katie) Briggs, and sister Emma Jean (Toby) Weber. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren who loved her very much.

She is predeceased by her husband, Larry Briggs, Sr., parents, and 11 siblings.

