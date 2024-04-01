Obit – Mr. Frank Owens

A longtime Difficult Community farmer, Mr. Frank Owens, was pronounced dead on arrival at the Riverview Regional Medical Center in Carthage after being discovered unresponsive at his Smith Hollow Lane farm. He was pronounced deceased at 11:02 a.m. Sunday morning March 24, 2024. Mr. Owens was 68.

Eld. Michael Nesbitt officiated at the 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon March 28th funeral services from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Burial followed in the Gazebo Garden at the Defeated Creek Memorial Gardens.

He was born Frank Dean Owens in Nashville on September 7, 1955 and was reared in the Pinewood Community of Hickman County, Tennessee and was the son of the late Joe Owens and Catherine Gordon Owens Dugan. Due to the early death of Frank’s father he was reared by his step-father, the late Johnny Dugan.

Mr. Owens suffered the loss of his 21 year old son, Frank Dustin “Dusty” Owens, who drowned in Cordell Lake as the result of an automobile accident on Lakeside Drive at the intersection with Beasley Hollow Lane on June 27, 2004 and by a daughter, Michelle Owens who also died in an automobile accident at the age of 17.

Also preceding Mr. Owens in death was a sister, June Owens Pewitt.

At the Faith Chapel he was united in marriage on July 6, 1990 by Bro. Steve Law to Elmwood Community native, the former Penny Marie Brown.

In addition to his farming operation, Mr. Owens was formerly employed as a plumber and electrician with the former Moss Service and Supply Company in Carthage.

A non-denominational Christian, Mr. Owens was saved at an early age at a Brush Arbor meeting in the Fairview Community in Williamson County.

Surviving in addition to his wife Penny of almost thirty four years, are their three children, Keisha Owens Avendano and husband Rene of the Grant Community, Joseph Owens and wife Janna of the Defeated Creek Community, Jon Owens and special friend Kristin White of the Difficult Community; three brothers, Jimmy Owens and wife Gayle of Murfreesboro, Wayne Owens of Gallatin, Freddie Owens of Franklin, Tennessee; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jimmy and Betty Brown of the Elmwood Community; special friend and neighbor, Wendell Sowers of the Difficult Community; six grandchildren, Colton, Brooklyn, and Ivory Avendano, Evelyn and Wyatt Owens, Hazel Carr.

