Obit – Mr. Gordon Jenkins

Mr. Gordon Jenkins age 70 of the Rome Community died at 8:35 a.m. Monday morning March 25, 2024 with his family at his bedside at the family’s Roberts Lane home following a battle with lung cancer with which he was diagnosed February 26th. He was pronounced deceased at 9:42 a.m. by Gentiva Hospice of Livingston who had been lovingly assisting the family with Gordon’s care.

Edward L. Anderson officiated at the 11 a.m. Thursday morning March 28th funeral services from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Burial was beside his daughter Holly, in section three at the Ridgewood Cemetery in Carthage.

He was one of five children, four sons and a daughter of the late Thomas Jefferson Jenkins who died at the age of 64 on January 22, 1987 and Lula Jewel Woods Jenkins who died at the age of 78 on December 26, 1996 and was born Thomas Gordon Jenkins at the former Petty-Green Clinic in Carthage on August 29, 1953.

The Jenkins family suffered a great loss with the death of one of their daughters, Holly Nicole Jenkins Minchey, who preceded him in death on October 26, 2003 at the age of 25 from surgery complications.

Also preceding him in death was a brother, David Jenkins who died as a result of a drowning in Kentucky at the age of 19 on July 4, 1976 and twin infant brothers who died at birth on April 26, 1948, Ray and Raymon Jenkins.

Mr. Jenkins graduated with the class of 1972 at Smith County High School. His high school major was auto mechanics. He was a member of the pep club all four years and was a student in the VICA organization his sophomore, junior, and senior years and was a member of the library club his senior year.

He was united in marriage at the home of his future in-laws, Mr. and Mrs. Reggie Woodard to Carthage native, Barbara Sue Woodard. The ceremony was officiated by Church of Christ minister, Glenn B. Ramsey.

Mr. Jenkins was a service technician for twenty two years with Middle Tennessee Natural Gas Co. in Smithville before retiring on December 31, 2016.

He attended the Carthage Church of Christ with his wife who is a member.

Surviving in addition to his wife Barbara of over fifty years is their daughter, Amy Jenkins Hunt and husband Trey of Gordonsville; sister, June Jenkins Bohanon of Red Boiling Springs; a granddaughter, Ariel Coker of Gordonsville; grandson, Ren Coker of Cookeville, great-grandson, Zayden Rowlett of Gordonsville.

The Jenkins family requests memorials to the Zayden Rowlett Scholarship Fund.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE