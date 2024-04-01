Obit – Mr. Jimmy Scoggins

Harrisburg, Arkansas native, Mr. Jimmy Scoggins who was now an automobile mechanic of Carthage, died at the Cookeville Regional Medical Center on Thursday morning March 26, 2024 at 2:28 a.m.

Following making arrangements for cremation by his mother at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home, he was scheduled to be cremated at the Cumberland Family Services in Algood and the cremains returned to his Mother in Wyoming.

He was born Jimmy Dean Scoggins in Poinsett County, Arkansas on January 3, 1966 and was one of five children, three daughters and two sons of Mrs. Viola Ethelene Ballard Scoggins of Wheatland, Wyoming and the late Horace Dean Scoggins.

Mr. Scoggins was of the Baptist faith.

Surviving in addition to his mother, Viola, are three sisters, Jackie Mullins and husband Tony of Wheatland, Wyoming, Laura Serbes of Orlando, Florida, Cheryl Scoggins of Birmingham, Alabama; a brother, Michael Lee Scoggins and wife Deanna of Sevierville, Tennessee.

