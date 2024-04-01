Obit – Ms. Bobbie Lue Grisham

Ms Bobbie Lue Grisham, age 89 of Carthage, TN passed away Friday March 29, 2024 in Huntsville, AL. Gods Kingdom has received a true angel into their flock, and she will be greatly mourned by all who knew her.

Ms Grisham was born in Smith County, TN on December 12, 1934, daughter of the late James E. (Pony) Grisham and Minnie Warren Grisham. She was also preceded in death by an infant brother, a sister: Beverley Grisham and her beloved nephew Loften Bryant Jr.

Ms. Grisham was a 1953 graduate of Gordonsville High School. She began working at A. J. Hall Exxon Distribution Center and retired after 40+ years of faithful service. She then continued her working career at Community Bank of Smith County, now Wilson Bank and Trust for 22 years until her retirement in 2021.

Ms. Grisham has resided with her great niece Felicia Weston and her family in Somerville, AL for the last several years, while never missing any opportunity to visit her home in Carthage.

Ms. Grisham is survived by a sister, Lavona Bryant of New Middleton, TN; nephew, Van Bryant of Carthage, TN; niece, Polly Bryant of New Middleton, TN; great niece and caregiver, Felica (Jeremy) Weston and great-great nephews, Loften and Raylan Weston of Somerville, AL; great niece, Minda (Zack) Grover of Gordonsville, TN; great nephew, Robert (Jessica) Bryant of Madison, TN; great nieces, Megan (Dustin) Malone of New Middleton TN; great-great nephew Jaxon Malone of New Middleton, TN and great-great niece Savanna Malone of New Middleton, TN. She also leaves behind countless others whose life she has touched with her kindness and selfless nature.

A special mention to all those who she worked with at Wilson Bank and Trust.

Ms. Grisham was at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes where funeral services were conducted on Tuesday April 2, 2024 at 11 AM with Elder Michael Nesbitt officiating and Rusty McDonald, Joe Vance, and Andy West bringing the eulogy. Interment followed in Smith County Memorial Gardens Carthage, TN.

Ms Grisham’s family request that memorial donations in her memory be made to the Smith County Humane Society.

