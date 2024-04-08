Obit – Mr. Elwood Lykins

Mr. Elwood Lykins, age 88 of Carthage, TN passed away on Sunday March 31, 2024.

Mr. Lykins was born August 12, 1935 in West Liberty, KY. He was a son of the late Roy Lykins and Vesta Mae Howard Lykins. He was also preceded by six siblings: Harold Lykins, Woodrow Lykins, Paul Lykins, Eugene Lykins, Maxine Miller and Hazel Cox. He worked at Taveres High School in Tavares, Florida as a custodian retiring in 1993. He loved music and singing and was an avid musician and singer in his younger years.

Mr. Lykins is survived by three children: Timothy (Nickie) Lykins, Pamela Cook, and Gary (Rebecca) Lykins; grandchildren, Heather Lykins, Timothy S. Lykins, Chris Cook, Chelsea Lykins and Cara Sattar and several great-grandchildren.

Mr. Lykins is at the Carthage chapel of Bass Funeral Homes. Mr. Lykins family will hold family services at a later date.

