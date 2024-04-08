Obit – Mr. Kenneth “Big Daddy” Marshall

Mr. Kenneth “Big Daddy” Marshall of Hartsville died at 11:13 a.m. Wednesday morning April 3, 2024 at the Sumner Regional Medical Center in Gallatin where he was admitted earlier that day. Mr. Marshall was 72.

Funeral services for Mr. Marshall were conducted at 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon April 7th from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Burial followed in procession to the Templow Cemetery on Wolf Hill Road in the Bethpage Community of Sumner County. Dr. C. David Randolph, Pastor Fred Beasley and Pastor Tony Clemons officiated.

One of four children, three sons and a daughter, he was the son of the late Melvin Sunshine Marshall who died May 2, 1997 at the age of 75 and Mattie Lou Harper Marshall who died October 5, 2006 at the age of 84 and was born Kenneth Edward Marshall in Hartsville on January 22, 1952.

Mr. Marshall was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Jerica LaShae Marshall and two brothers, Perry Marshall and Chester Marshall.

Mr. Marshall retired following thirty four years of faithful service at the Columbia Gulf Transmission Plant in Hartsville retiring in 2010. He was employed there in the maintenance department during the tornado which struck the facility in February of 2008. Luckily, he was at home when the incident occurred.

He was a 1971 graduate of Trousdale County High School where he was a member of the Trousdale County Yellow Jackets Football Team.

Mr. Marshall professed hope in Christ at an early age, and joined Smith Chapel A. M. E. Church in the Templow Community. He was a faithful member until his health began to fail.

He was a wonderful husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, brother and a man that was highly respected in the community and with all whom he came in contact with. He will sadly missed by all of his family and acquaintances.

Mr. Marshall was united in matrimony on May 26, 1977 to the former Linda Joyce Woodmore and to this union was born four sons, Shannon Woodmore and wife Kristen of Hartsville, Jedidiah Marshall of the Bethpage Community, Travis Marshall and wife Misty, Casey Marshall and wife Krystal all of Hartsville; sister, Anna Ruth Walker and husband John also of Hartsville; ten grandchildren, Niko Woodmore, Niera Woodmore, Chyanna Marshall, Jedidiah Dyvon Marshall, Jevon Marshall, Jazzlynn Marshall, Jaleah Marshall, Tristin Carr, Melvin Marshall and Sadie Marshall. Also surviving is a devoted niece Tina Woodmore, a host of nieces and nephews and other family and friends.

