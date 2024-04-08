Obit – Mrs. Beth Toney Fisher

A Tanglewood Community wife, mother, and grandmother was found unresponsive on the floor by her son, Robert, on Friday morning at their Sunnyview Drive home. Mrs. Fisher had been diagnosed with a brain aneurysm.

Mrs. Beth Toney Fisher age 63 was pronounced deceased at 8:55 a.m. Friday morning April 5, 2024 at the Riverview Regional Medical Center in Carthage where she was admitted with C. P. R. in progress.

Mrs. Fisher was at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Her funeral services were conducted on Tuesday afternoon April 9th at 1 p.m. from the Cornerstone Baptist Church in the Tanglewood Community with her pastor, Bro. Ron Ralph officiating. Her nephew, Eld. Scott Rigsby delivered the eulogy. Burial followed in the Fisher Family lot in the Garden of Gethsemane at the Smith County Memorial Gardens.

She was born September 6, 1961 in Nashville one of four children, three daughters and a son and was the last surviving child of the late Benton Lee Toney who died April 14, 2003 at the age of 82 and two weeks earlier her mother Ruby Aline Price Toney had died at the age of 78 on March 31, 2003.

The youngest of four children, she was preceded in death by all three of her siblings. They were Cheryl Toney Rigsby who died at the age of 77 on February 26, 2022, Phillip Terry Toney who died at the age of 78 on May 24, 2021 and Barbara Toney Lewis who died at the age of 33 on December 13, 1972.

Mrs. Fisher was a 1979 graduate of Smith County High School and where she majored in Home Economics, a class she was a member of all four years. She was a member of the business club her junior year, participated in the Spring Festival all four years, the chorus her final three years, and her senior year was a member of the office staff where she was office staff representative to the student body and the student body selected her as the friendliest girl in their class of ’79.

At the Pleasant Shade Upper Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Pleasant Shade on October 24, 1981, she was united in marriage to Carthage native Robert Ernest (Bob) Fisher Jr. The ceremony was performed by the late Eld. Charles Jones, then church pastor.

Mrs. Fisher was a charter member of the Cornerstone Baptist Church.

At the time of her death she was employed by the Dana Corporation in Gordonsville in the assembly section.

Surviving in addition to her husband Bob of over forty two years are their two daughters, Rachel Fisher Voltaggio and husband Tony of Nashville, Rosie Fisher Gray and husband Shawn of Hartsville; their son, Robert Ernest Fisher III of the Tanglewood Community; three grandchildren, Carson and Jackson Gray of Hartsville and Anna Voltaggio of Nashville; fur baby, Miss Lucy.

The Fisher family has requested memorials to the Cornerstone Baptist Church Missions Program.

